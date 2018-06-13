Neil Patrick Harris apologizes for shading Rachel Bloom

(CNN) Neil Patrick Harris is sorry, Rachel.

The actor posted an apology to Rachel Bloom after a tweet he wrote about her on-air work during the Tony Awards.

"Sincere apologies to @Racheldoesstuff for my Tony tweet," Harris wrote. "I failed to research before pressing 'send,' and what I thought was a funny moment in our living room must have been far from funny to read, backstage, mid show. As a performer and a parent, I should have know[n] better."

Sincere apologies to @Racheldoesstuff for my Tony tweet. I failed to research her before pressing 'send', and what I thought was a funny comment in our living room must have been far from funny to read, backstage, mid show. As a performer and a parent, I should have know better. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 13, 2018

Bloom served as the backstage host at Sunday's ceremony. During the broadcast, Harris tweeted , "Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards. Gideon remarked that she says 'like' and 'oh my god' a lot. I'm confused..."

That's when Bloom fired back, "I'm a big fan of yours," she tweeted. "We've met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for 'How I Met Your Mother' for 5 years. Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father."

