Angelina Jolie required to give Brad Pitt more access to their kids

Angelina Jolie Pitt filed for divorce from husband actor Brad Pitt in September 2016. The couple married in 2014, but had been together almost a decade by then. They are the parents of six children.
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum announced they are separating after nine years of marriage.
The pair announced their separation in a joint statement in February. They married in 2015.
Actress-singer Jennifer Hudson and pro wrestler David Otunga have broken up, according to a statement from her rep. The pair were engaged for a decade and have a son, David Daniel Otunga, Jr., who was born in 2009.
In September 2017, Gina Torres announced her separation from Laurence Fishburne. The couple, who were married in 2002 and share a daughter, quietly split the previous year.
In September 2017, Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced they were separating after eight years of marriage. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public," the couple said in a joint statement. "We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."
Actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced August 6 that they were separating after eight years of marriage. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," they said in separate social media posts.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner filed for divorce in April, almost two years after they announced they planned to. The couple took many fans by surprised when, one day after their 10th wedding anniversary, they revealed they were splitting.
The back and forth relationship between Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian is over, after a Los Angeles judge finalized their divorce on December 9, 2016.
Rapper Big Sean and "Glee" actress Naya Rivera called off their engagement in April 2013, six months after announcing their plans to wed. Rivera moved on from Big Sean to marry Ryan Dorsey.
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber announced in September 2016 that they were ending their 11-year relationship. They are the parents of two young sons.
Lady Gaga said on July 20, 2016, that she and fiance Taylor Kinney were taking a break. The singer and the actor got engaged on Valentine's Day 2015.
Actress Amber Heard has filed for divorce from actor Johnny Depp, according to documents obtained by CNN. Heard, 30, and Depp, 52, have been married since February 2015.
"How to Get Away With Murder" co-star Liza Weil has split from her husband, "Scandal" actor Paul Adelstein. According to People, the couple, who wed in 2006, separated in January. They are the parents of a daughter, Josephine, 5.
Once called the Beyonce and Jay Z of country music, singers Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have split. The couple confirmed July 20 that they were ending their marriage after four years. Both have since moved on to new relationships.
Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry announced October 27 that they've called it quits after two years of marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce," the actors said in a joint statement.
Actress Kaley Cuoco and her husband, Ryan Sweeting, called it quits in 2015 after nearly two years of marriage. The couple "mutually decided" to get a divorce after 21 months of marriage, a publicist for the actress said in a statement.
Singer Avril Lavigne confirmed that she and hubby of two years Chad Kroeger separated. "It is with heavy heart that Chad and I announce our separation today," she said in 2015.
Actress Megan Fox has filed for divorce from her husband of five years, Brian Austin Green, in 2015.
Amy and Matt Roloff, stars of TLC reality series "Little People, Big World," filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage.
Comedian and actor Chris Rock filed for divorce from his wife, Malaak. They have been married 19 years and have two children. "Chris Rock has filed for divorce from his wife, Malaak," Rock's attorney, Robert S. Cohen, said in a statement. "This is a personal matter and Chris requests privacy as he and Malaak work through this process and focus on their family."
Neil Young had more than a wife in Pegi Young; he also had a musical collaborator and a muse for some of his most classic love songs. But according to Rolling Stone, Young filed for divorce from his wife of 36 years in July 2014.
Actors Evan Rachel Wood and Jamie Bell separated after nearly two years of marriage. The couple, who welcomed a son in July 2013, said in a statement that they plan to remain close friends.
George Clooney and Stacy Keibler were going strong -- and looking hot on the red carpet -- for two years. But in July 2013, their photogenic romance came to an end.
In September 2012, Will Arnett and Amy Poehler separated after nine years of marriage. They have two sons.
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver separated in May 2011 after 25 years of marriage. The public has since learned of Schwarzenegger's affair with the family's housekeeper that resulted in the birth of his fifth child.
After almost seven years together, Kate Winslet and director Sam Mendes went their separate ways in March 2010. The couple said that the split was mutual and that they would continue raising their children together.
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman collaborated on four films together, including the controversial "Eyes Wide Shut," during their 11-year marriage. The couple split in 2001.
Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins split in 2009 after 23 years together. The pair, who met on the set of "Bull Durham," have two sons but never married.
Mia Farrow appeared in several of Woody Allen's films before the couple went their separate ways in 1992. The pair reportedly split after Farrow found out about Allen's sexual relationship with one of her adopted daughters, whom Allen married in 1997.
MTV "Newlyweds" Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey split in 2005 after their three-year marriage.
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe were married for seven years before calling it quits in 2006. The pair, who have two children, finalized their divorce in 2008.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's seven-year romance came to an end in 2005. Speculation over whether Angelina Jolie had anything to do with the breakup added a juicy angle to the split.
Perhaps Hollywood's happiest divorced couple, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, split in 1998 after a 10-year relationship. They have three daughters.