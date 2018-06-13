The ultimate Father's Day guide: The top deals and gifts to shop right now

Looking to give Dad a stellar Father's Day gift, but not quite sure where to start shopping? We've got you covered. Ahead, we've rounded up noteworthy deals, great gifts based on Dad's personality, last-minute ideas if you're a self-proclaimed procrastinator and even an exclusive subscription box deal that the father figures in your life will love. Think of this as your all encompassing guide for the holiday, which is right around the corner.

Budget Gifts

If you're strapped for cash, you don't have to resort to giving Dad a card for Father's Day. There are plenty of thoughtful and affordable gifts out there. For starters, many retailers like Amazon, Cole Haan and Nordstrom are offering products like designer footwear, top-rated tech gadgets and trending clothing at a steep discount.

There's also a slew of products across your favorite online shops that feature great gifts for under $60. Some of our favorites include whiskey ice molds, a Sam's Club membership and a colorful timepiece from Timex.

Gifts based on personality

One of the easiest ways to pick a gift for Dad is to make sure it's suited to his personality. Does he love the finer things in life? Is he obsessed with all things DIY? Or does he spend his free time solving games and puzzles? Figuring out what Dad loves most in life will help make you a more informed and thoughtful shopper. One of our favorite, specialized gifts to give are subscription boxes. This surprise will land on Dad's doorstep monthly, and can include everything from artisinal cocktail making kits to designer socks. Right now on Cratejoy, you can score 50% off themed subscription boxes. If Dad also would love a premium subscription box delivered to him monthly, consider Robb Vices. This program offers top-notch merchandise, like record players, clothing and premium snacks, valued well over $500, for just $84.95 per month.

Last-minute gifts

If you're a procrastinator at heart, chances are you've prolonged getting Dad a gift for as long as possible. But time is ticking and Father's Day will be here sooner than you think. Luckily, there are plenty of retailers out there, including Amazon, Walmart, Jet.com and Target, that offer fast, and often, free expedited shipping. That means many of the gifts you've been eyeing can be delivered in less than two days.

Give the gift of learning

We're big fans of gifts that keep on giving. These can be memberships to retailers like Amazon Prime and Sam's Club, which end up saving you money in the long run, or e-learning courses that will help bolster someone's resume and lead to better job opportunities. If Dad is looking to diversify his skill set, buy him a top-rated e-learning course. The topics range from Excel boot camps to coding courses, and are all aimed at helping Dad learn the ins and outs of his desired subject. He'll love that he's learning something new and bettering himself. You'll love that many of these programs have affordable prices. It's a win all around.

