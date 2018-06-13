Garmin releases GPS smartwatch that holds up to 500 songs

Story highlights Garmin releases the vivoactive 3 Music smartwatch

Garmin, the powerhouse tech brand behind today's top GPS devices, has done it again. This time, its latest innovation — the vivoactive 3 Music ($299.99; garmin.com) — is a new GPS smartwatch that includes music storage and Garmin Pay features.

For the person looking to invest in a new smartwatch, here's why the vivoactive 3 Music would be our device of choice.

1. It holds up to 500 songs

For music lovers and those who like to listen to music while on the go, this device allows you to download music from select streaming services or directly transfer music from a computer.

2. You can make payments using your watch

This new wearable device stores music and allows customers to make payments. Using Garmin Pay, users can make "faster, more secure and convenient" payments using their watch. That means users can leave their credit cards and cash at home and head out the door.

3. It will soon offer advanced sleep monitoring

We all know that sleep is important, but sometimes, it can be a struggle to get the recommended eight hours per night. That's why we're pumped about the soon-to-come vivoactive 3 advanced sleep monitoring system. The new and improved Garmin Connect app syncs with your watch to give you a better idea about the quality of your sleep.

While you've probably seen sleep tracking as a feature of many trackers, Garmin has upped its game to no longer use only movement when measuring REMs. The Garmin Connect app uses additional data — such a heart rate variability — to better report on your sleep cycles.

4. The design is unparalleled

As you can see from the photos above, the Garmin vivoactive 3 includes the always-on Garmin Chroma Display, which is easy to read — even in direct sunlight. The adjustable strap is made from flexible material and fits comfortably for all-day use.

5. The vivoactive 3 can keep up with even the most active people

For athletes who prefer to switch up their workouts, the vivoactive 3 is the watch that does it all. It features 15 preloaded GPS activities and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, strength training and more. Not to mention, it has a wrist-based monitor that makes it easy to check your heart rate without having to fuss with an external chest monitor. And, like all of Garmin's wearables, the vivoactive 3 smartwatch is safe for swimming and showering