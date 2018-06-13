North Korean media praises Trump in 'meeting of the century'

(CNN) North Korea has praised the outcome of Tuesday's summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, with state media declaring the meeting an "epoch-making" event of "great significance."

In its first report on the summit, Wednesday, the official KCNA news agency attributed the apparent breakthrough in relations to Kim's "proactive peace-loving measures" earlier in the year, and applauded Trump's willingness to negotiate despite long standing hostility between the two countries.

The front page of the state newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, meanwhile, splashed photos of the two leader, under the headline: "A meeting of the century that opened a new era in history of North Korea-US relations."

The summit headlines Wednesday's Rodong Sinmun in North Korea. Big pictures of Trump, Kim, beaming on the front page. Two more pages of photos and the summit declaration on page 4. pic.twitter.com/E4WElii6W6 — Martyn Williams (@martyn_williams) June 12, 2018

Trump and Kim met on the Singaporean resort island of Sentosa Tuesday -- the first time a sitting US President has met with the leader of the reclusive state.

joint statement signed by the two leaders committed to "establish new US-DPRK relations," reaffirming Kim's "firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," and offering security guarantees to Pyongyang.

