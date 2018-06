(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- Criticizing President Trump is not a winning midterm strategy, and the year of women continues. Here are six things we learned from Tuesday's primaries

-- Michael Cohen , Trump's personal attorney, has split with his legal team, potentially signaling a shift in legal strategy.

-- Volkswagen has been charged a $1.2 billion fine over a diesel scandal.

-- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time this year. Here's what it means for you.

-- Trump declared that America's biggest enemy is " fake news ," singling out NBC and CNN in a tweet.

-- Thursday marks one year since the tragic Grenfell Tower fire in West London that claimed 72 lives. A year later, many victims still seek justice

-- Score! The United States, Mexico and Canada won their bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

-- IQ scores have been on the decline since 1975. A new study blames environmental factors.

-- What happens when you divide the world's fifth-largest economy into three parts? A radical plan to split California into three will be on the ballot this November.

-- Republican Sen. Bob Corker continued his war of words against the GOP on Wednesday, saying Republicans are in a " cult-like situation " with President Trump. Tuesday, he accused his colleagues of being afraid to " poke the bear ."