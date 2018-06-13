It's official! Nigeria is the most stylish team at the World Cup

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) The World Cup has not started yet and Nigeria has already won -- for being the most stylish team in Russia.

It started with the fan frenzy to to buy the Nigeria Nike-designed World Cup kit, which sold out globally on the day it was released, with queues snaking round the block outside the Nike store on London's Regent Street.

Football fans queue outside Nike store in Oxford, London for the newly released Nigerian kits designed by Nike for the 2018 World Cup on June 1, 2018.

Nigeria had heads turning again for the team's outfits as they arrived in style ahead of the tournament in Russia.

Fans are talking about their stunning white and green ensemble set off with a matching hat, worn at a jaunty angle.

The Super Eagles, as the team is known, arrived looking crisp in starched white traditional attire, known locally as the kaftan.

Read More