Congo warlord acquitted of war crimes to be released

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) has ordered the "interim release" of former Vice President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Jean-Pierre Bemba, after it reversed his 18-year jail sentence last week.

Appeals judges at the Hague said Bemba had served more than 80% of the maximum possible sentence, and they considered it "disproportionate" to detain him while he awaits sentencing on another case.

Bemba is to refrain from making public statements about the case and will appear at the court whenever required, the ICC said Tuesday.

The former warlord was acquitted of war crimes and crimes against humanity by the appeals court at the ICC last week. Judges said they found that Bemba had been erroneously convicted.

Judge Christine Van den Wyngaert presiding in Friday's ruling had said Bemba was to remain in detention because of another case in which he was convicted of offenses. But Tuesday's ruling means he is now a free man, pending sentencing on another case in which he was convicted of offenses "against the administration of justice."

Read More