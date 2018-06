The two really important people at the summit (beside Trump and Kim)

(CNN) When President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held their historic talks Tuesday in a Singapore hotel, they weren't in the room alone. Someone had to interpret for them.

That important task fell to State Department employee Lee Yun-hyang, who interpreted for Trump, and Kim Ju Song, a member of North Korea's Foreign Ministry, who did the same for Kim.

What a crucial job they had. Interpreting at the diplomatic level can be the difference between finding peace or causing an international incident. Every word uttered by a world leader had to be interpreted and relayed to the other with exacting context and nuance.

Lee Yun-hyang

(President Trump's interpreter)

Lee's always wanted to use her voice, but not necessarily as an interpreter. She was originally a vocal music student in South Korea who got her start in interpretation work thanks to a friend, according to the Korea Times.

