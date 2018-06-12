2 young men planned to open fire at high school prom, Virginia police say

(CNN) Police in Virginia arrested two young men who they say planned to open fire at a high school prom.

Michael Coleman, 18, and a 17-year-old male face charges related to what police say was a plan to carry out an attack last Saturday during Bayside High School's prom at a hotel in Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera said Monday.

Coleman was charged with conspiracy to commit a terrorist attack, and the 17-year-old was charged with conspiracy to carry out terrorist threats, police said.

The investigation began on May 30, when Virginia Beach Police received information that people not affiliated with Bayside High School had tried to buy tickets to go to the school's prom.

Police also learned that Coleman was identified as making threats towards unknown individuals, Virginia Beach police said in a statement. And they came to believe that Coleman and possibly others were staying at the Westin Hotel, where Bayside's prom was held.

