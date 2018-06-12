NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

BY ENTERING, YOU AGREE AND ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOUR ENTRY MAY BE SHOWN ON AIR DURING MORNING EXPRESS WITH ROBIN MEADE AND/OR ON SPONSOR'S WEBSITE OR SOCIAL MEDIA.

The HLN 2018 Vow Renewal Contest ("Promotion") is open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States and the District of Columbia, age 21 years or older, except employees, officers, and directors (and their immediate family and household members (whether or not related) of HLN, a division of Cable News Network, Inc. (the "Sponsor"), Aruba Tourism Authority, and each of their parents, subsidiaries, divisions, trustees, franchisees, participating vendors, distributors, advertising and promotion agencies and affiliated entities (collectively, with the Sponsor, the "Promotion Entities"). Void wherever prohibited by law. Promotion is governed by U.S. law and subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. By entering the Promotion, you are an entrant and you agree to accept and be bound by all terms of these Official Rules and Regulations ("Official Rules").

WHEN TO ENTER: From June 13, 2018 at 6:00a.m. ET to June 26, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. ET (the "Promotion Period"), Sponsor will be conducting this national Promotion encouraging participants to enter for an opportunity to win the Grand Prize of a trip to Aruba from August 21 -- 25, 2018 for couples married ten (10) years or longer to renew their wedding vows in a ceremony on the beach. To be eligible all entries must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on June 26, 2018.

Any entries may be shown on-air and/or on Sponsor's website and/or social media.

Limit one (1) entry per person/email address during the Promotion Period. Once an entry is submitted, it cannot be modified in any manner by entrant. All entries are subject to verification. All entries must comply with these Official Rules. Entrants married less than 10 years or who are unable to travel during the dates provided will be disqualified. Entries are the views/opinions of the individual entrants and do not reflect the views of Sponsor in any way. Sponsor is not responsible for entries or notifications not received due to entrant's account settings. Entries may only be submitted by a single person; group submissions are not permissible. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email address or username. All entries must be submitted in the name of an individual person and the Grand Prize can only be awarded to the person whose name is on the winning entry. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

By submitting an entry, you acknowledge and agree that Sponsor may obtain many entries in connection with this Promotion and/or other promotions and that such entries may be similar or identical in theme, idea, format or other respects to other entries submitted in connection with this Promotion and/or other promotions sponsored by the Sponsor or submitted for other reasons or other materials developed by the Sponsor. You waive any and all claims you may have had, may have, and/or may have in the future, that any entry and/or other works accepted, reviewed and/or used by you may be similar to your entry, or that any compensation is due to you in connection with such entry or other works used by Sponsor or any third party. SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT, AT ITS SOLE DISCRETION, TO DISQUALIFY ANY ENTRY SPONSOR FEELS IS INAPPROPRIATE, OBJECTIONABLE AND/OR INCONSISTENT WITH THE POSITIVE IMAGE AND/OR GOOD WILL IT WISHES TO PROMOTE IN THIS PROMOTION.

Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means will be void. Sponsor is not responsible for misdirected, incomplete, lost, late, illegible, undelivered, inaccurate or delayed entries, or for technical, hardware, or software failures of any kind, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed computer transmissions or other errors or problems which may limit or affect a person's ability to participate in the Promotion, whether human, mechanical, typographical, printing, electronic, network or otherwise, relating to or in connection with the Promotion, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of the Promotion, the processing of entries, the announcement of the Grand Prize or in any Promotion-related materials. In the event of sabotage, acts of God, terrorism or threats thereof, computer virus, hurricane, natural disaster, or other events or causes beyond the Sponsor's control, which corrupt the integrity, administration, security or proper operation of the Promotion, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify entrants and/or modify, cancel or suspend the Promotion. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award Grand Prize from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the event requiring such cancellation, or choose to leave the Grand Prize unawarded in Sponsor's sole discretion. False or deceptive entries or acts will render the entrant ineligible. CAUTION AND WARNING: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify and/or exclude any individual or entry from the Promotion for any reason or no reason at all.

HOW TO WIN: One (1) winner (the "Winner") will be chosen by the Sponsor on or around July 2, 2018 from among all eligible entries received during the Promotion Period. A panel of judges will score the eligible entries submitted during the Promotion Period based on the following criteria: (i) compelling love story, (ii) unique circumstances, and (iii) deserving of a vacation ("Judging Criteria"). Winner may be announced on air and/or on Sponsor's website and/or social media.

Notification: The potential winners will be notified via email from Sponsor. The potential winner will be asked to provide information for verification purposes, which may include a copy of the marriage certificate, and will be given instructions on how to respond. Such potential winner must respond to the Sponsor as instructed within 48 hours of first notification. Sponsor will attempt to contact a potential winner up to three (3) times. If a potential winner (i) cannot be reached directly, (ii) does not respond within forty-eight (48) hours of first notification, (iii) is found ineligible potential Winner, (iv) is unable to travel on dates provided by Sponsor, or (iv) fails to comply with these Official Rules, his/her claim to the Grand Prize will be forfeited and an alternate potential winner based on the next highest score. Winner must meet all eligibility requirements including the timely execution and return of all necessary releases and documents (if any) required by Sponsor as set forth below.

In the event of a dispute, an entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet Access Provider, on-line service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. In the event a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant cannot be resolved to Sponsor's satisfaction, the entry at issue will be deemed ineligible. The decision of the Sponsor will be final and binding in all matters.

GRAND PRIZE: The Winner will receive a five (5) day, four (4) night trip for the Winner and Winner's spouse ("Travel Companion") to Aruba, to include the following: (a) round-trip, coach class, air transportation for the Winner and Travel Companion from the major U.S. gateway airport nearest the Winner's residence to an Aruba area airport; (b) hotel accommodations for four (4) nights at the Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort and Casino (one standard double occupancy room); (c) round trip, ground transportation between the airport and hotel (up to $100); (d) $550.00 total meal allowance, (e) a check in the amount of $1,750.00 and (f) a vow renewal ceremony on the beach. The approximate retail value ("ARV") is Six Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($6,750.00).

Winner and Travel Companion agree to participate in the vow renewal ceremony which will be broadcast live on Morning Express on August 23, 2018.

Actual value of Grand Prize may vary based on point of departure and air transportation rate fluctuations. Any difference between actual value of Grand Prize and stated ARV will not be awarded. The Winner is responsible for all costs and expenses not expressly provided for herein, including luggage fees, additional ground transportation, tours, excursions, meals, incidentals, tips, telephone calls, souvenirs, hotel charges, other services or personal expenses incurred during the trip. All travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor's agent on a carrier of Sponsor's choice. Trip must be taken from August 21, 2018 to August 25, 2018, and Winner and Travel Companion must participate in the ceremony on August 23, 2018, or Grand Prize will be forfeited. Sponsor shall have no responsibility or liability for any travel related delays or cancellations. Once issued, tickets are nontransferable and may not be reissued once travel has commenced. Air travel and lodging will be at the risk of the Winner and Travel Companion. Winer and Travel Companion must travel together on the same itinerary. Winner and Travel Companion are solely responsible for their own conduct while accepting the Grand Prize and agree to comply with all applicable laws and regulations pertaining to use and enjoyment of the Grand Prize. Sponsor will not replace any lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, travel vouchers or certificates. It is the sole responsibility of the Winner and Travel Companion to have valid travel documentation (e.g., valid photo ID, passport, etc.) and any necessary health or other insurance prior to travel. It is the Winner's sole responsibility to ensure that he or she has no health or medical condition which could adversely affect him or her at any time during the use and enjoyment of the Grand Prize. Winner may be required to present a valid credit card upon check-in at hotels to cover incidentals that are not included in the Grand Prize. All Grand Prize details are at Sponsor's sole discretion.

No substitution or transfer of Grand Prize (or portion thereof) or cash redemptions permitted by the Winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute for any reason whatsoever the Grand Prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion. Grand Prize is awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee, either expressed or implied by the Sponsor. Gift cards are subject to the redemption policy and other terms and conditions of the issuer. In the event Sponsor is unable to provide any element or portion of the Grand Prize, no compensation or substitution will be provided in lieu thereof; however, remainder of Grand Prize package will be awarded and Sponsor will have no further obligation to winner. Winner is responsible for the reporting and payment of all taxes (if any) as well as any other costs and expenses associated with acceptance and use of Grand Prize not specified herein as being awarded.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: The Sponsor shall have the right to disqualify any entry posted, uploaded, or otherwise submitted that is not in compliance with these Official Rules or that is deemed to be obscene, vulgar, sexually explicit, lewd, derogatory, inappropriate, threatening, objectionable or otherwise not in good taste, as determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion. Entry must be your original creation and may not contain any third party material without the proper permissions. Entry cannot defame or invade publicity rights or privacy of any person, living or deceased, or otherwise infringe upon any person's personal or proprietary rights including but not limited to copyrights or trademarks. Use of materials that are not original to you, not in the public domain or that have not been licensed from the applicable owners by you may result in disqualification.

LICENSE: You irrevocably grant Sponsor and its designees and licensees the non-exclusive, assignable, perpetual, royalty-free, worldwide right, but not the obligation, to edit, modify, publish, license, print, transmit, display or otherwise use the entry, including, without limitation, any names, likenesses or locations embodied therein, in whole or in part, alone or in combination with other material, or as a basis for new material via all forms of media now known or hereafter devised for the purposes of programming, advertising and marketing as Sponsor may determine in its sole discretion, without notice or compensation to, or permission of, you or any third party. You may be required to execute any documents necessary to perfect such rights in the Sponsor. You grant Sponsor and its designees and licensees the right, unless prohibited by law, to use your name, city and state of residence, voice, pictures and likeness, without compensation, notification or approval, for the purpose of advertising and publicizing the goods and services of the Sponsor and all matters related to the Promotion, in any manner or medium, now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity.

WARRANTY: By participating in the Promotion, you affirm, represent, and/or warrant that: (i) you are the sole creator of the entry or have the necessary licenses, rights, consents, and written permissions to use and authorize Sponsor to use all patent, trademark, trade secret, copyright or other proprietary rights in and to any and all of the entry to enable inclusion and use of the entry in the manner contemplated by the Sponsor and these Official Rules; (ii) you have the written consent, release, and/or permission of each and every identifiable individual person in the entry to use the name or likeness of each and every such identifiable individual person (and, if a minor, his/her parent or legal guardian) to enable inclusion and use of the entry in the manner contemplated by the Sponsor and these Official Rules and can make written copies of such permissions available to the Sponsor upon request, and (iii) your entry is not copyrighted, protected by trade secret or otherwise subject to third party proprietary rights, including privacy and publicity rights, unless you are the owner of such rights or otherwise have permission from the rightful owner(s) to participate in the Promotion and to make such entry for the purposes intended by Sponsor. You further agree that you will not (i) publish falsehoods or misrepresentations that could damage Sponsor or any third party; (ii) submit material that is unlawful, obscene, defamatory, libelous, threatening, pornographic, harassing, hateful, racially or ethnically offensive, or encourages conduct that would be considered a criminal offense, give rise to civil liability, violate any law, or is otherwise inappropriate; (iii) post advertisements or solicitations of business; or (iv) impersonate another person. You agree that Promotion Entities are not responsible for any unauthorized use of the entry by third parties. Promotion Entities are not obligated to use any entry, in whole or in part, received.

GENERAL RULES AND REGULATIONS: By entering this Promotion, you consent to being contacted by Sponsor via email message. When you enter using your wireless mobile device (which may only be available via participating wireless carriers and certain devices), standard data rates may apply according to the terms and conditions of your service agreement with your wireless carrier. Other charges may apply (such as normal airtime and carrier charges) and may appear on your mobile phone bill or be deducted from your prepaid account balance. Wireless carriers' rate plans may vary, and you should contact your wireless carrier for more information on data rate plans and charges relating to your participation in this Promotion. Mobile device service may not be available in all areas. Check your phone's capabilities for specific instructions.

Winner may be required to execute an affidavit of eligibility, liability release, tax acknowledgment form and, except where prohibited by law, a publicity release and return within three (3) business days of issuance of notification. If: (i) potential Winner does not comply within the time periods set forth herein, (ii) potential Winner declines his or her Grand Prize, or (iii) potential Winner is unable to travel on dates approved by Sponsor, or (iv) potential Winner fails to comply with any of the Official Rules as outlined herein, such potential Winner will be disqualified and an alternate potential Winner may be notified at the Sponsor's sole discretion and time permitting. Only three (3) alternate winners will be selected after which the Grand Prize will remain un-awarded THE PROMOTION ENTITIES EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ANY RESPONSIBILITY AND YOU AGREE TO INDEMNIFY AND HOLD HARMLESS THE PROMOTION ENTITIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, ACTIONS, DEMANDS AND/OR LIABILITY FOR INJURY, DEATH, DAMAGE OR LOSS WHATSOEVER RELATING TO OR ARISING IN CONNECTION WITH PARTICIPATION IN THIS PROMOTION (REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF SUCH INJURY, DEATH, DAMAGE OR LOSS) AND/OR THE DELIVERY AND/OR SUBSEQUENT USE OR MISUSE OF ANY GRAND PRIZE (OR PORTION THEREOF) AWARDED (INCLUDING ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY RELATED THERETO) AND/OR PRINTING, DISTRIBUTION OR PRODUCTION ERRORS. YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT NOTHING HEREIN SHALL CONSTITUTE AN EMPLOYMENT, JOINT VENTURE, OR PARTNERSHIP RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN YOU AND SPONSOR. IN NO WAY ARE YOU TO BE CONSTRUED AS THE AGENT OR TO BE ACTING AS THE AGENT OF SPONSOR.

Sponsor has the right to conduct a background check of any and all records of the potential Winner and Travel Companion, including without limitation, civil and criminal court and police records. Sponsor may take all steps necessary to corroborate any information provided to Sponsor by the potential Winner and potential Winner will be obligated to provide necessary information to assist Sponsor with the background check. If a potential Winner has been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor, charged with or accused of engaging in any activities involving moral turpitude, harm to children, or any other activity that conflicts with Sponsor's image, Sponsor has the right in its sole discretion to disqualify the individual from participating in the Promotion.

DISPUTES: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules or Entrants' and/or Sponsor's rights and obligations in connection with the Promotion shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Georgia.

PRIVACY POLICY: Any personally identifiable information collected will be used by the Promotional Entities solely for purposes of the proper administration and fulfillment of the Promotion as described in these Official Rules and in accordance with Turner Broadcasting System's Privacy Policy as stated at Any personally identifiable information collected will be used by the Promotional Entities solely for purposes of the proper administration and fulfillment of the Promotion as described in these Official Rules and in accordance with Turner Broadcasting System's Privacy Policy as stated at www.cnn.com/privacy.

OFFICIAL RULES OR WINNER'S LIST: For a copy of the Official Rules or the Winner's List (available on or about August 15, 2018), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (residents of VT need not include return postage on rules requests) to the following address by October 31, 2018: (Please specify "Official Rules" or Winners") HLN Vow Renewal Ceremony Contest, EXE0304M, 1050 Techwood Drive, NW, Atlanta GA 30318.

SPONSOR: HLN, One CNN Center, Atlanta, GA 30303