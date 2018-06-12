A police chief is accused of framing four crimes on a teen so he could claim a 100% burglary clearance rate

(CNN) The police chief of Biscayne Park had a problem.

The tiny Miami village of just over 3,000 people had a near-perfect burglary clearance rate, a fine achievement for any police force.

But, he had four unsolved burglaries on his hands.

On Monday, the Justice Department announced that it had indicted Atesiano and patrol officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez for conspiring to violate a juvenile's civil rights by intentionally making a false arrest.

