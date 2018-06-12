(CNN) Police are looking for an inmate who was mistakenly released from a New Mexico prison, after he allegedly switched identification wristbands with his cellmate, county authorities say.

Duwin Perez-Cordova, 27, who had been held on several charges including attempted felony murder, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, and shooting at an occupied building, was inadvertently released Sunday.

Perez-Cordova had been sharing a cell with another inmate, Edwin Lorenzo Sanchez, 23, for about a month at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Bernalillo County, New Mexico. Investigators say that the two swapped ID wristbands and that Sanchez gave him his personal information.

Sanchez had been scheduled for release on Sunday. Instead the detention center released Perez-Cordova and dropped him off downtown.

The staff is required to scan the wristband and review other things before they can be released from jail, Candace Hopkins, who is with the detention center told CNN affiliate KOAT.

