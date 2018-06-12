(CNN)Police are looking for an inmate who was mistakenly released from a New Mexico prison, after he allegedly switched identification wristbands with his cellmate, county authorities say.
Duwin Perez-Cordova, 27, who had been held on several charges including attempted felony murder, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, and shooting at an occupied building, was inadvertently released Sunday.
Perez-Cordova had been sharing a cell with another inmate, Edwin Lorenzo Sanchez, 23, for about a month at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Bernalillo County, New Mexico. Investigators say that the two swapped ID wristbands and that Sanchez gave him his personal information.
Sanchez had been scheduled for release on Sunday. Instead the detention center released Perez-Cordova and dropped him off downtown.
The staff is required to scan the wristband and review other things before they can be released from jail, Candace Hopkins, who is with the detention center told CNN affiliate KOAT.
"Where you were arrested, what you were arrested for, these are details, we believe that Mr. Perez Cordova would have had to give about Mr. Sanchez," Hopkins said.
"Our policies and practices are put to the test every day because of that and because of this situation, we do need to take a closer look at them," she told the station.
Sanchez has been charged with conspiracy and assisting with an escape, according to a news release from Bernalillo County. An internal investigation is underway to determine how the wrong inmate was released.
Police warned that Perez-Cordova is considered violent and that the public should not approach him.
He had been at the detention center since 2017 and had also been held on a federal warrant. His other charges include aggravated battery, receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicle, trafficking controlled substances, racketeering and conspiracy, according to the county.