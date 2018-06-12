One of the last remaining Navajo code talkers has died

(CNN) Samuel Tom Holiday, one of the longest surviving Navajo Code Talkers from World War II, has died, just days after celebrating his 94th birthday.

The US Marine Corps confirmed the news, saying Holiday died Monday.

Holiday joined the Corps in 1943 at 19. After that, he served in World War II until 1945, becoming part of a special unit that used the Navajo language to communicate secret messages about troops, tactics and other orders.

The code the team created was indecipherable to the enemy and a key factor in the American military victories at Iwo Jima, Saipan, and several other major battles in the Pacific theater.

Fewer than 10 code talkers are still alive