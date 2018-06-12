Dancing FBI agent who accidentally shot someone is arrested

(CNN) The FBI agent who unintentionally shot someone while dancing in a Denver bar turned himself in to police on Tuesday and is awaiting charges.

The agent, identified as 29-year-old Chad Bishop, is being held at a Denver detention center for investigation of second degree assault, pending formal charges from the District Attorney's Office, according to Denver Police Department spokesman Jay Casillas.

Bishop was showing off his moves in the center of a dance circle at Mile High Spirits bar on June 2 when he launched into a back handspring. During the move, a firearm fell out of his waistband holster and onto the floor, Denver police said.

He moved to pick the weapon up and unintentionally fired one shot, police said. Bishop then put the gun back in his pants and walked away with his hands up.

One person was struck in the lower leg and was expected to survive, police said.

FBI agent Chad Bishop, 29, shot a bar patron in a dance-floor mishap in Denver.

