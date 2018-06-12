Daughter of Olympic skier Bode Miller drowns in California

(CNN) The daughter of Olympic skier Bode Miller drowned Saturday.

Orange County firefighters responded to the incident Saturday evening and tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate 19-month-old Emeline "Emmy" Miller.

Carrie Braun, Orange County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, told CNN the girl's official cause and manner of death are not being released until the investigation has concluded.

Miller posted a photo of his daughter to his Instagram account.

"We are beyond devastated," he said on the post's caption. "Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it's fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time."

