Story highlights Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets... Where will LeBron James play next season?

James says he needs to consider his family before making a decision

(CNN) Another decision day is looming. And just like it did in 2010 and 2014, it could have a seismic impact on the NBA landscape.

LeBron James has until the end of June 29 to decide if he will opt out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and become a free agent. Should he go that route, James could sign with a team in early July.

"I have no idea at this point," James said after the NBA Finals when asked if he's played his last game for the Cavaliers after getting swept by the Golden Warriors.

"The one thing that I've always done is considered, obviously, my family. Understanding especially where my boys are at this point in their age. They were a lot younger the last time I made a decision like this four years ago. I've got a teenage boy, a pre-teen and a little girl that wasn't around as well.

"So sitting down and considering everything, my family is a huge part of whatever I'll decide to do in my career, and it will continue to be that. So I don't have an answer for you right now as far as that."