World Cup 2018: Hand-held devices to provide in-game analysis to coaches

(CNN) The late-Dutch great Johan Cruyff once said football is a game you play with your brain.

But now it's a game increasingly played out using technology, with the World Cup in Russia set to showcase new ways to help coaches with hand-held devices, while on the pitch officials will be aided by video assistant referees (VAR).

Following on from the International Football Association Board's decision to approve hand-held technologies on the bench, world governing body FIFA is allowing all 32 teams at the tournament to receive real-time support from an analyst throughout the duration of games.

"The software and infrastructure FIFA has put in place for the 2018 World Cup allows all teams a stable and secure connection between the match analysts located in the stands to the technical staff on the bench pitch side," a FIFA spokesperson told CNN in a statement.

"By providing this dedicated platform, each team that chooses to use the system will have exactly the same capacity to provide visual and statistical data that can inform in-game decision making throughout the tournament."

