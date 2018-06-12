Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump pitched a message of peace between the United States and North Korea by showing North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un a Hollywood-style video during the historic Singapore summit.

"Two leaders, one destiny: A story about a special moment in time, when a man is presented with one chance that may never be repeated," the voiceover in the video says. "What will he choose? To show vision and leadership? Or not."

Trump showed the video publicly during a news conference with reporters on Tuesday. The video, which is in a movie-trailer format, begins with shots of people walking across the globe.

"Seven billion people inhabit planet Earth," the voiceover says. "Of those alive today, only a small number will leave a lasting impact. And only the very few will make decisions or take actions that renew their homeland and change the course of history."

It then cuts to images of Trump and Kim.

Read More