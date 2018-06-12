Voto Latino announces goal to register 1 million voters by 2020

Washington (CNN) An organization dedicated to Latino leadership in politics has set the goal of registering 1 million voters by 2020, the group said in an announcement Tuesday.

The group made the announcement on their voter registration drive in a press release where they also introduced multiple new board members.

Voto Latino is setting its sights on seven states as part of the efforts: Texas, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Florida and California, Politico reported Tuesday.

The group is looking to spend $7 million on the program, according to Politico.

The move to register the 1 million voters comes as the group announced Julián Castro, Sonal Shah and Brian Stansbury as new board members.

