Corey Stewart, Confederate symbols defender, wins GOP nomination in Virginia Senate race

Washington (CNN) Corey Stewart, the bombastic conservative who built his public image on championing Confederate symbols, won the Republican Senate nomination in Virginia.

Stewart, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, defeated state House member Nick Freitas and minister E.W. Jackson in Tuesday's primary. Freitas conceded the race Tuesday night, according to local media

He now faces Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, the party's 2016 vice presidential nominee and a heavy favorite for re-election, in November's midterm election.

Stewart launched his Senate campaign after surprising -- and alarming -- national Republicans by winning 42.5% in last year's gubernatorial primary against former Republican National Committee chairman Ed Gillespie.

In 2016, Stewart spent several months as the Virginia chairman of Donald Trump's campaign, though the campaign fired him before the election for participating in a protest outside the Republican National Committee.

