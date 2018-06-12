US Navy rescues migrants at sea off the coast of Libya

Washington (CNN) A US Navy ship rescued 40 migrants off the coast of Libya Tuesday, according to US military officials.

The expeditionary fast transport ship "USNS Trenton, in accordance with its obligations under international law, rendered assistance to mariners in distress that it encountered while conducting routine operations in the Mediterranean Sea," US Navy Lt. Cmdr. Amelia Umayam, a spokesperson for US Sixth Fleet told CNN in a statement.

"Forty people have been recovered and are being provided food, water, and medical care on board Trenton. US authorities are coordinating with our international partners to determine their ultimate disposition," she added.

Two US officials said the incident involved migrants that were in the waters off of Libya.

Sea Watch, a Germany based non-governmental organization that attempts to aid migrants journeying to Europe, issued a series of tweets saying its vessel was responding to the situation, which the organization said took place 20 miles off the coast of Libya.

