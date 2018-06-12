US to double number of Marines in Norway amid Russia tensions

Washington (CNN) The government of Norway has approved approximately 400 additional US Marines to be posted to Norway, according to the country's Ministry of Defense.

Currently there are approximately 300 US Marines in Norway for a rotational presence for training and exercise. The additional Marines would put increase the number of US Marines to 700 for a period of up to five years.

The new contingent of US Marines will be located at Setermoen in Troms, according to the Defense Ministry.

In January 2017, a limited rotational force of approximately 300 Marines were sent to Vaernes amid rising tensions with Russia following the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said the Department of Defense welcomed the Norwegian announcement, saying the rotational training allows US Marines to "take part in world-class winter and mountain warfare training," which he said would "strengthen the US military's bond with the Norwegian military, and build readiness to respond in times of crisis."

