Trump promises quick visa processing if FIFA grants North America's World Cup bid

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is promising soccer's international governing body that foreign teams, officials and fans will be able to travel to the US for the 2026 World Cup if North America wins the bid to host the tournament.

Since March, Trump has sent US soccer officials three letters addressed to FIFA, assuring that World Cup organizations and its fans won't face restrictions coming to America for the World Cup in 2026 if their country qualifies, the United Bid, the group overseeing the US-Canada-Mexico application, said in a statement.

The New York Times reviewed the letters and first reported on them. CNN has reached out to FIFA for comment.

According to the United Bid, Trump wrote in a May 2 letter that "all eligible athletes, officials and fans from all countries around the world would be able to enter the United States without discrimination" should North America host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Trump also assured that the US would hold the tournament "in a similarly open and festive manner" as the 1996 and 2002 Olympic Games that the US hosted, the Times reported.

