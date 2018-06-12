Ex-WH aides describe 'adult puzzle' of taping up Trump's torn-up documents

Washington (CNN) Two former White House records management analysts tasked with piecing together the letters, memos and news articles President Donald Trump torn to shreds likened the process to an "adult puzzle."

"In the beginning of the administration, after the transition period, we would get torn-up documents, letters and memos ... and we would have to tape them back together for records," Solomon Lartey said in an interview Tuesday on CNN's "New Day."

CNN reported Monday that Trump has a habit of ripping up memos and documents that should be preserved under the Presidential Records Act.

Lartey, his colleague Reginald Young Jr., a senior records management analyst, and other staffers in the records department would have to take pieces of paper of all different sizes sent from the White House and painstakingly tape them together.

Lartey told "New Day" that he and other staffers thought the assignment was a joke at first.

