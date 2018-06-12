Trump says Kim 'trusts me, and I trust him'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said he trusts Kim Jong Un and that he has received the same trust in return following a historic sitdown with the North Korean leader.

"I do trust him, yeah," the President said in an interview Tuesday with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in Singapore, the site of the summit.

"Now will I come back to you in a year, and you'll be interviewing, I'll say, 'Gee I made a mistake?' That's always possible," he acknowledged, adding that "we're dealing at a very high level, a lot of things can change."

But Trump told ABC News he believes that the trust is mutual.

"He trusts me, I believe, I really do," Trump said of Kim. "I think he trusts me, and I trust him."

Read More