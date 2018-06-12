The peculiar endorsement 'strategy' of Donald Trump

(CNN) On Tuesday afternoon, en route back from a summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to offer some endorsements.

"Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA," Trump tweeted about the race in South Carolina's 1st District. "He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina. I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie!"

And another : "I strongly endorse Adam Laxalt for Governor of Nevada. Adam is smart, works hard, and knows how to win. He will be a great Governor. Also, will fight hard to lower your taxes and is tough on crime!"

What's odd about these endorsements? The primaries in South Carolina and Nevada are today! Polls close in South Carolina at 7 p.m. Eastern! (And at 10 p.m. Eastern in Nevada.)

In short, Trump is giving people hours -- at most -- to be influenced by his endorsement. (And that doesn't count voters in South Carolina who voted absentee and the 178,000 who voted early in Nevada.)

