Puerto Rico releases records of deaths since Hurricane Maria to CNN and another news organization

San Juan, Puerto Rico (CNN) The Puerto Rican government on Tuesday released to CNN and another news organization a database of information on all deaths that occurred after Hurricane Maria, which pummeled this US commonwealth on September 20.

Officials had attempted to stall on the delivery of this information, filing a motion on Monday asking a court to vacate a requirement that the data be delivered by Tuesday.

A judge rejected that motion and officials on Tuesday turned over a database containing information on all the thousands of people who died in Puerto Rico after the storm. Additionally, officials said they planned to make 24,000 death certificates available within five business days. They planned to make 1,000 of those death certificates available to journalists on Tuesday.

CNN and the Center for Investigative Journalism (CPI) in Puerto Rico sued the Puerto Rican government in February for death certificates and other records following Hurricane Maria.

CNN plans to use the records to further investigate deaths that followed that storm. The data will include many deaths that occurred after the storm but were unrelated to Hurricane Maria.