Mueller wants judge to lock down documents shared with Russian company

(CNN) Special counsel Robert Mueller's office is asking federal Judge Dabney Friedrich for an order that would lock down documents shared with the Russian company Concord Management and Consulting, because of the potential for the information to be shared with foreign nationals and intelligence officials still working to sow discord in the US.

Prosecutors must turn over millions of pieces of data to the alleged Russian troll farm-backer in the coming months because the company has pleaded not guilty to a conspiracy charge Mueller filed in February and is preparing for a trial.

"Public or unauthorized disclosure of this case's discovery would result in the release of information that would assist foreign intelligence services, particularly those of the Russian Federation, and other foreign actors in future operations against the United States," prosecutors wrote in the court request Tuesday.

Protective orders on discovery as cases progress to trial are fairly typical -- especially in high-profile cases like this one, which arose out of Mueller's investigation into Russian influence during the 2016 US election. But Concord's and Mueller's teams haven't agreed on the terms of the protective order.

Prosecutors want to bar Concord's team from sharing the documents with 13 Russian co-defendants and two Russian companies that allegedly conspired to spread pro-Trump propaganda on social media. Prosecutors also seek restrictions on sharing the data with other foreigners, such as lawyers outside the US.

Read More