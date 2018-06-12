Washington (CNN) Tuesday's meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was one surreal summit. At one point, Kim even told Trump that people would view the Singapore talks as something out of "a science fiction movie." From Häagen-Dazs ice cream to Trump's suggestion that North Korea could develop some of "the best hotels in the world" to an emotional Dennis Rodman, here are memorable scenes from the summit.

A historic handshake

In a moment that might have been unthinkable just months ago, Trump and Kim walked toward each other to shake hands. Trump warmly touched Kim's arm during the handshake. Afterward, the two men posed together against a backdrop of American and North Korean flags lined up side by side.

North Korean officials who negotiated the summit logistics with US counterparts were "very conscious" of the optics of presenting the US and North Korea on level footing, a US official involved in the discussions told CNN.

"They wanted to make sure both in ceremony and in security and every other way that we're presenting to the world an image that presents them as equals," the official said. "The North Koreans were very conscious of that."