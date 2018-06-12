Sen. Menendez criticizes 'anemic' Trump-Kim summit statement

(CNN) New Jersey's Sen. Robert Menendez criticized the joint statement President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued after their summit Monday, calling it "anemic" with "very little substance on anything."

"This is the most anemic communiqué that has ever come out of a US-North Korea engagement," Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in an interview on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper" on Tuesday afternoon. "Very little substance on anything."

He particularly criticized the statement for not including a definition of denuclearization as he said the US sees it: the irreversible, verifiable dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear arms and intercontinental ballistic missiles and related infrastructure, development systems and intercontinental ballistic missile development system.

"At least, if there had been a definition of what denuclearization means, even if it was still to be worked out as to how it would be achieved, that would have been something successful," Menendez said, "because for us, denuclearization is far different from what it means for Kim Jong Un."

Menendez said that because the statement does not include such a definition, "All we got here is a promise for more promises, and we've been down that road before," he said.

