McCabe sues Justice, FBI for materials related to his firing

By Laura Jarrett, CNN

Updated 8:32 PM ET, Tue June 12, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee with the other heads of the U.S. intelligence agencies in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill May 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. The intelligence officials were questioned by the committee during the annual hearing about world wide threats to United States' security. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
(CNN)Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is suing the Department of Justice, the department's inspector general and the FBI for materials related to his firing.

McCabe has filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit for documents, including the Inspector General's Manual and other policy documents used by the Justice Department to justify his termination.
McCabe's legal team has been working on a civil lawsuit related to his firing since March but has not yet filed such a legal action.
This story is breaking and will be updated.