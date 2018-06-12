Breaking News

McCabe sues Justice, FBI for materials related to his firing

By Laura Jarrett, CNN

Updated 9:08 PM ET, Tue June 12, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee with the other heads of the U.S. intelligence agencies in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill May 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. The intelligence officials were questioned by the committee during the annual hearing about world wide threats to United States' security. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
(CNN)Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is suing the Justice Department, the department's inspector general and the FBI for materials related to his firing.

Attorneys for McCabe filed a federal lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act on Tuesday for access to a variety of documents, including the Inspector General's Manual and other policy documents used by the Justice Department to justify his termination.
"Defendants have deprived Plaintiff of the opportunity he should have had to protect and to advance the legal rights and interests of Mr. McCabe," David L. Snyder, a lawyer for McCabe, wrote in the lawsuit.
McCabe was fired from the FBI in March less than two days shy of his retirement after a tumultuous final months of service.
    During the 2016 campaign, then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump latched on to a report that McCabe's wife accepted $467,000 from the political action committee of then-Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Clinton family ally, during her failed bid for state Senate in 2015.
    Though McCabe was not promoted to deputy director at the FBI until months after his wife lost the race, Trump continues to assert on Twitter that McCabe had a conflict of interest in later overseeing the FBI's investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server, given the donations to his wife.
    McCabe's legal team has been working on a civil lawsuit related to his firing since March, but has not yet filed it.