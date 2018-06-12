(CNN) Nine years ago, then-South Carolina Republican Gov. Mark Sanford's political career seemed to disappear along the Appalachian Trail. Sanford was able to resurrect his political life with a successful bid for Congress from South Carolina's First District, even after it was discovered that his trail trip was actually an extramarital affair in Argentina.

On Tuesday, Sanford's career may go down the tubes again. Unlike nine years ago, when it took days to figure out that Sanford wasn't actually on the trail, it doesn't take days to determine why Sanford is in trouble in 2018.

Sanford even gave out his own personal cell phone number for voters to call him.

In other words, Sanford could win Tuesday, but it's also quite possible that he could lose.

The problem that Trump's Republican adversaries are learning is that it's not 2016 anymore. Even as Trump was winning the presidential election, his net favorability (favorable-unfavorable) rating among Republicans in an average of polls was just +50 points. That's far short of the maximum +100 point rating. You could, in other words, oppose or critique Trump as a Republican (as Sanford did in 2016) and not get chased out of the party.

Today, it's totally different. Trump's net favorability among Republicans is up to +71 percentage points on average. There are very few Republicans who disagree with Trump. Trump's approval rating (a slightly different measure than favorable rating) stands at 87% in the latest Gallup poll . To put that in perspective, only two other presidents since 1950 have had higher approval ratings among their own party heading into a potential presidential primary.

The idea of a Republican opposing George W. Bush or Ronald Reagan (who had approval ratings among Republicans most similar to Trump) seems nutty on its face. There's a reason why both of them marched to renomination. The same idea seems to hold true for Trump. If there's any record of a candidate opposing Trump, it could be a problem for them in 2018.

That's a lesson Sanford may learn all too well on Tuesday.