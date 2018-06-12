Las Vegas, Charlotte leading contenders for Republican convention

(CNN) Las Vegas and Charlotte are the two frontrunners to host the Republican National Convention in 2020, multiple Republican sources tell CNN.

The Republican National Committee, led by Massachusetts RNC Committeeman Ron Kaufman, began looking for cities to host their 2020 convention in December and had seven cities respond to the request for a proposal. Cities looking to boost their profile and economy regularly bid to host conventions, but hosting also comes with considerable headaches and logistical nightmares.

"We have narrowed it down and it is a narrowing list," Kaufman told CNN on Tuesday. "And of all the cities we have visited, the cities that seem to have the most to offer are Las Vegas and Charlotte."

Asked why they are frontrunners for the convention that will likely nominate President Donald Trump for a second term, Kaufman said, "They are great cities."

