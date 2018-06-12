Kudlow will 'make a full and speedy recovery,' White House says

(CNN) National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow is continuing to recover from a mild heart attack, the White House said Tuesday.

Kudlow "is expected to remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as a standard precaution after experiencing what his doctors say, was a very mild heart attack yesterday," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement sent as she and President Donald Trump, along with other members of the US delegation, made their way back to Washington from Singapore.

The economist and former television host will back to work at the White House "soon," Sanders said.

"His doctors expect Larry will make a full and speedy recovery. We look forward to seeing him back at work soon. Larry and his wife Judy wanted to express heartfelt appreciation for all of the thoughts, prayers and well-wishes," the statement read.

The President had broken the news of the heart attack via his Twitter account just moments before his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

