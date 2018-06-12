Close encounters of the third Kim: Witnessing the historic Trump-Kim summit

Sentosa Island, Singapore (CNN) Perhaps it was Kim Jong Un, as interpreted through his translator, who best summed up the historic summit between President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader in Singapore.

"Many people in the world will think of this as a form of fantasy ... from a science fiction movie," Kim said via the translator after the two leaders first met.

The first episode of this close encounter with Kim had the whole world binge-watching, from the first handshake to the dictator's tour of the presidential limousine, known as "The Beast," courtesy of Trump.

Gone are the days of "fire and fury" and "Little Rocket Man." In response to shouted questions from reporters after his one-on-one meeting with the dictator, Trump beamed that the two leaders were already off to an "excellent relationship." Trump praised Kim's love of his country, sizing up the strongman as "very talented."

The pool of print, television and radio journalists closely following the day's developments on Sentosa Island attempted to question Kim as well.

Read More