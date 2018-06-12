GOP Sen. Jim Risch: No North Korea deal without verification

Washington (CNN) Idaho's GOP Sen. Jim Risch said on Tuesday the US would not make a nuclear agreement with North Korea without a verification regime.

"We are going to have verification, or we're not going to have a deal," Risch said on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."

Following his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump called Risch during a GOP lunch on Tuesday.

Trump said in an ABC interview that he and Kim trusted each other, and sounded an optimistic note about relations with North Korea and denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

Risch defended Trump's warm words about the North Korean leader and said Trump "is absolutely committed to get airtight verification on this." Further, Risch told Burnett that Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said they would submit a potential nuclear agreement to the Senate for ratification.

Read More