Republican leadership secures deal to put off immigration rebellion

(CNN) Republicans leaders late Tuesday night managed to pull together a long-awaited immigration agreement that satisfied both moderates and conservatives in their ranks, just moments before a self-imposed but significant deadline expired for a moderate-led insurrection on the issue.

As the talks wore on, discussions moved away from policy -- which had some general agreement but could take days more to sort out -- and toward what would be enough to stop a procedural move that would force the issue to the floor at the end of June on moderates' terms.

"Members across the Republican Conference have negotiated directly and in good faith with each other for several weeks, and as a result, the House will consider two bills next week that will avert the discharge petition and resolve the border security and immigration issues," Huse Speaker Paul Ryan's spokeswoman AshLee Strong said late Tuesday. "The full Conference will discuss tomorrow morning and we'll have more to share at that point."

The deal came after shuttle diplomacy between moderate and conservatives who met with leadership, then separately, then communicated back and forth.

The deal was announced as the House floor gaveled out for the evening -- running out the clock on moderates' deadline on their discharge petition, a rarely-used procedural maneuver they've been working on for months, which would bypass leadership and force a vote on four different immigration proposals. Under House rules, moderates needed to reach 218 signatures on their petition by Tuesday evening if they wanted to hold a vote by the end of June, but the remaining moderates had held off on signing in hopes that all parties could strike a deal.

