George H.W. Bush just became the first former US president to turn 94

41: President George H.W. Bush
George Herbert Walker Bush poses for his official photograph as President of the United States. Bush has served in many roles in government, the highest being 41st President.
Bush is pictured with his sister, Mercy, in 1929. He was born June 12, 1924, in Milton, Massachusetts. Their father, Prescott Bush, was a successful Wall Street banker who became a US senator in 1952.
Bush sits in his VT-51 Avenger in 1945. Two years earlier, he became the youngest pilot in the US Navy. He flew 58 combat missions in World War II and was awarded three Air Medals and the Distinguished Flying Cross.
After the war, Bush attended Yale University and played baseball there from 1945 to 1948. He was team captain.
Before he entered politics, Bush made a fortune drilling for oil in Texas. He created the Zapata Offshore Co., which introduced a new era in the drilling industry.
Bush is pictured with his wife, Barbara, during his first campaign for Congress. He represented Texas' 7th District from 1967 to 1971, and he was appointed to the powerful tax-writing Ways and Means Committee.
Bush represents the United States at the United Nations in 1971. He served as US Ambassador from that year until 1973.
Bush sits with members of his family in 1971. He met his wife at a country club dance in 1941, and they were married in 1945. They had six children.
Under President Gerald Ford, Bush served as the chief liaison to China in 1975. Here, Bush greets well-wishers in Beijing.
Ford meets with Bush in December 1975 to talk to about Bush taking over as director of Central Intelligence.
The Bushes stand with Republican presidential nominee Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, in 1980. Bush lost to Reagan in the primaries but became his running mate.
Bush and House Speaker Tip O'Neill listen to Reagan deliver his second State of the Union address in 1983.
Reagan shakes hands with Bush in 1988. Bush served as Reagan's vice president from 1981 to 1989, and he would succeed him as President.
George and Barbara Bush pose for a family photo in 1986 in Kennebunkport, Maine. From left to right (not including children); Neil and Sharon Bush, George W. and Laura Bush, Barbara and George Bush, Margaret and Marvin Bush, Bobby Koch and Dorothy Bush Koch, and Jeb and Columba Bush.
Bush poses for a photo with real estate mogul and future President Donald Trump during a campaign event in 1988.
Bush and Indiana Sen. Dan Quayle accept the Republican Party's nominations for president and vice president in August 1988. During his speech, Bush uttered the memorable line, "Read my lips: No new taxes."
Bush debates Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis in 1988.
Bush joins supporters in Houston in November 1988 after learning he had defeated Dukakis in the presidential election.
Shortly after winning the election, Bush casts a line while surf fishing in Gulf Stream, Florida.
Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev takes in the New York skyline with Reagan and Bush in 1988.
Bush was sworn into office as the 41st President of the United States on January 20, 1989. First lady Barbara Bush holds the Bible for her husband while Chief Justice William Rehnquist administers the oath of office.
President Bush delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on January 31, 1990.
Bush hosted Nelson Mandela, South Africa's anti-apartheid leader and future President, at the White House in June 1990.
Bush holds a White House news conference in August 1990 during the run-up to war with Iraq.
Bush visits American troops in Saudi Arabia on Thanksgiving Day in 1990. Operation Desert Shield was a coalition response to Iraq's invasion of Kuwait. It became Desert Storm in January 1991, when the coalition liberated Kuwait.
Bush and Colin Powell, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speak on separate phones in February 1991 while Joint Chiefs John Sununu, Robert Gates and Brent Scowcroft listen to a conversation about halting the Gulf War.
Bush, at his vacation home in Kennebunkport, meets with Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas in 1991. Bush also appointed Justice David Souter in 1990.
Bush plays golf with tennis player Andre Agassi in 1991.
Bush and Gorbachev confer during a joint news conference in Moscow in July 1991. The event concluded a two-day summit dedicated to disarmament.
From left, Presidents Bush, Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon stand together at the dedication of the Ronald Reagan Library in 1991. It was the first time five Presidents gathered in one place.
Bush and Vice President Dan Quayle join hands at the 1992 Republican National Convention in Houston. They are joined by their wives, Marilyn Quayle and Barbara Bush.
Bush checks his watch during a 1992 presidential debate with Ross Perot, right, and Bill Clinton. The memorable moment was interpreted as the President being out of touch.
Bush takes a last look around the Oval Office with his dog, Ranger, before vacating the White House for Bill Clinton.
Bush speaks in November 1997 at the dedication of his presidential library at Texas A&M University.
Bush's eldest son, George Walker Bush, was elected President in 2000. They became the second father-son duo in history to hold the office (the first being John Adams and John Quincy Adams). The two Georges hug here moments after the youngest was sworn in on January 20, 2001.
Celebrating his 80th birthday in 2004, Bush performs one of two skydiving jumps he completed with the Army Golden Knights.
In 2005, President George W. Bush appointed his father and Bill Clinton to lead fundraising efforts for victims of Hurricane Katrina.
Five Presidents meet in the Oval Office in 2009. From left are George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.
Obama presents Bush with the Medal of Freedom in February 2011. "His life is a testament that public service is a noble calling. ... His humility and his decency reflects the very best of the American spirit," Obama said.
Barbara Bush kisses her husband as they arrive for the 2012 premiere of a documentary about his life.
Bush's colorful socks are seen at the dedication of his son's presidential library in 2013.
Bush floats to the ground during a parachute jump for his 90th birthday in 2014.
Bush holds up his wife's hand at a Republican presidential debate in 2016. Their son, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, was among the candidates in the debate.
Bush throws out the first pitch to Collin McHugh of the Houston Astros before a Major League Baseball game in April 2016.
Bush and his wife participate in the ceremonial coin toss before the Super Bowl in February 2017.
Bush was admitted to a hospital in April 2017 for an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia. This photo of him and his son George was posted to Twitter. "Big morale boost from a high level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder," the elder Bush wrote about the photo.
Bush joins former Presidents and first ladies at the funeral ceremony for his wife in April 2018. Behind Bush, from left, are Laura Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and current first lady Melania Trump.
