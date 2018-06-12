Trump says accused human rights abuser Kim Jong Un 'loves his people'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump praised North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un -- a man who leads a government that outside observers say brutalizes and starves its own citizens -- as someone who "loves his people."

"He's got a great personality. He's a funny guy, he's very smart, he's a great negotiator. He loves his people, not that I'm surprised by that," Trump said. "I think that we have the start of an amazing deal. We're going to denuke North Korea."

Trump relayed that Kim reacted to discussing human rights "very well" but said they "were talking about the denuclearization 90% of the time."

