Trump Jr. will speak at Montana dinner backing Senate candidate Rosendale

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump Jr. will headline an event next week boosting Montana Republican Matt Rosendale, a source familiar with Trump Jr.'s plans confirmed to CNN, as Rosendale turns his focus to the general election and his fight against Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

The President's son, who has emerged as a visible GOP fundraiser and surrogate, will be the featured speaker at the Montana Republican Party's Platform Convention banquet in Billings on June 22. Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte plan to attend, in addition to Rosendale, and the event is expected to draw several hundred delegates and other guests.

Congrats to @MattForMontana for winning the GOP nomination for #MTSEN last night. Unlike his Chuck Schumer approved opponent, #MontanaMatt will back my dad's America First agenda 100%



I look forward to visiting Montana early and often to help Matt defeat #TwoFacedTester in Nov! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 6, 2018

"After spending so much time campaigning in Montana last year, Don feels like it is almost a second home for him," said the source. "He's excited to headline the Montana GOP Platform Convention and is looking forward to doing everything he can over the next several months to ensure Matt Rosendale defeats 'two-faced Tester' in November."

Donald Trump Jr. has hinted that he will be active in the Montana US Senate race. Following Rosendale's GOP primary victory last week, Trump Jr. tweeted that he "look(s) forward to visiting Montana early and often." He also tweeted earlier this month, "See you soon Jon."

Read More