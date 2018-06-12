Trump Jr. will speak at Montana dinner backing Senate candidate Rosendale

Washington (CNN)Donald Trump Jr. will headline an event next week boosting Montana Republican Matt Rosendale, a source familiar with Trump Jr.'s plans confirmed to CNN, as Rosendale turns his focus to the general election and his fight against Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.
The President's son, who has emerged as a visible GOP fundraiser and surrogate, will be the featured speaker at the Montana Republican Party's Platform Convention banquet in Billings on June 22. Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte plan to attend, in addition to Rosendale, and the event is expected to draw several hundred delegates and other guests.
"After spending so much time campaigning in Montana last year, Don feels like it is almost a second home for him," said the source. "He's excited to headline the Montana GOP Platform Convention and is looking forward to doing everything he can over the next several months to ensure Matt Rosendale defeats 'two-faced Tester' in November."
Donald Trump Jr. has hinted that he will be active in the Montana US Senate race. Following Rosendale's GOP primary victory last week, Trump Jr. tweeted that he "look(s) forward to visiting Montana early and often." He also tweeted earlier this month, "See you soon Jon."
Tester, one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats running for re-election this year, found himself a target of President Trump's earlier this year when the senator raised concerns over the nomination of Ronny Jackson as veterans affairs secretary. Jackson eventually withdrew his nomination.
Donald Trump Jr. already has some campaign experience in Montana, having stumped for Gianforte last year during his special election.
He has also been racking up miles as a surrogate in the lead-up to the midterm elections, recently headlining events on behalf of Republican US Senate candidates Patrick Morrisey in West Virginia and Jim Renacci in Ohio.