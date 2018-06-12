Democratic women win big in key Virginia House primaries

Washington (CNN) The year of women continues.

In the four Virginia competitive US House races in November, female candidates have all won the Democratic nominations, the latest example of the party turning to women to unseat vulnerable Republicans in the President Donald Trump era.

On Tuesday, three women -- Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton -- won Democratic primaries. Earlier this year at the party convention, journalist Leslie Cockburn won the nomination in Virginia's 5th Congressional District.

There are currently no Democratic women in Virginia's 11-seat congressional delegation.

Luria, a veteran, won the primary in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, setting up a match with Republican Scott Taylor, and Spanberger, a former CIA operative, won her primary in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. State Sen. Wexton bested five other Democrats to win her primary in Virginia's 10th Congressional District, setting up a face-off with vulnerable Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock.

Read More