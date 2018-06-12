Democrats flip 43rd state legislative seat since Trump took office

Washington (CNN) Democrats in Northern Wisconsin declared victory in a state Senate special election on Tuesday, the party's 43rd red-to-blue state legislative flip since President Donald Trump stepped into the White House last year.

Caleb Frostman, the Democrat running in Wisconsin State Senate District 1, claimed victory in Tuesday's election and Frostman's campaign manager, Hannah Akbik, told CNN that Republican Andre Jacque conceded the race in a phone call. Jacque did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

The district, which stretches up past Green Bay along Wisconsin's Door Peninsula, has traditionally been Republican, with the GOP incumbent who ran in 2014 winning with 62% of the vote.

It was not all good news for Democrats in Wisconsin on Tuesday. Ann Groves Lloyd, the Democrat running in the special election in Wisconsin State Assembly District 42, conceded to Republican Jon Plumer, according to Lloyd's spokeswoman.

"I congratulate Jon on running a great race and thank the voters of the 42nd Assembly District for their support," Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Brad Courtney said Tuesday. "Hard-working Wisconsin families are seeing the real results of our bold conservative reforms."

Read More