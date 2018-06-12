CNN House Key Races: 4 races move toward Democrats, 3 toward Republicans

Washington The dust has mostly settled from last week's primaries in eight states, clearing the air enough to update a few of CNN's House Race Ratings.

Democrats managed to avoid getting blocked from the general election ballot in several key California races that could determine control of the House in November. The party also landed its top choices in four New Jersey contests, which could further help Democrats on their mission of flipping 23 seats to seize control of the House majority.

The lack of any major surprises leaves our ratings largely intact, although there are a few races where last Tuesday's results warrant a move.

Of the seven races we are moving, four are in the direction of the Democrats, while three shift toward Republicans.

CA-10: Democrats avoided getting locked out in this Central Valley district with venture capitalist Josh Harder running a distant second behind incumbent GOP Rep. Jeff Denham. But in a potential warning sign for Denham, he received 38% of the primary vote -- nine points below his share in the 2016 primary. The 10th District is majority-minority -- including 42% Latino -- and is one of a limited number of competitive House seats in California. Denham has been one of the Republicans leading the charge in the House to force a vote on immigration reform. The four-term lawmaker has more than $2 million in the bank as of mid-May, compared with $366,000 for Harden -- though the Democrat demonstrated fundraising strength in the primary, hauling in $1.4 million since launching his bid. Denham won re-election by four points in 2016, when Hillary Clinton carried the district by three points. Barack Obama won the district by four points in 2012. Race moves from Lean Republican to Toss-Up.

