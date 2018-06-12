James Clapper: US is 'in a much better place' after Trump-Kim summit

(CNN) Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said the US is in a "much better place" after the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"We're in a much better place ... where we're on the diplomatic path, as opposed to where we were six or eight months ago," Clapper told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Tuesday night.

Clapper said the change in the US approach to North Korea -- particularly the end to a US policy against negotiating with the isolated nation until it had fully denuclearized -- is a positive one.

Diplomacy is "the only real solution" to North Korea, Clapper said on "Anderson Cooper 360."

Clapper said that when he had visited North Korea in 2014 as intelligence director, he saw the US' and North Korea's commitments to their established positions as problematic in the diplomatic process.

Read More