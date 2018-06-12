McCaskill admits to using private plane for part of RV tour

Washington (CNN) Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, who is facing a tough reelection bid in her home state, admitted she used a private plane during parts of her RV tour of Missouri on Tuesday.

"The plane picked me up at the end of one day after I spent all day on the RV and it took me to my overnight location," she told CNN. "And the next day we used the plane to add a stop. But I was on the RV totally -- two of the three days I was out."

She defended her decision to use the plane, arguing she wasn't keeping it a secret.

She continued: "Anybody could have followed me ... they could have seen me when I got off the RV and when I got on the airplane ....there was no effort to hide anything."

Her remarks come after a report in the Washington Free Beacon alleged she used the plane last month during her tour.

