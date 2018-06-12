Canadian lawmakers stand against Trump's tariffs and Trudeau criticisms

Washington (CNN) Canada's House of Commons voted on Monday to send a symbolic message to the United States, standing against President Donald Trump's tariffs and the verbal attacks on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from administration officials.

The measure, introduced by a member of a party opposed to Trudeau, passed unanimously.

Later the same day, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland called the tariffs "illegal and unjustified" and said Canada did not find "ad hominem attacks" productive, "particularly" among allies.

Navarro walked back his harshest comments towards Trudeau on Tuesday, saying, "In conveying that message, I used language that was inappropriate and basically lost the power of that message."

On Monday, Canadian legislator Tracey Ramsey introduced the symbolic measure saying the House of Commons "stands united in solidarity" on the Canadian retaliatory measures to the US and "rejects disparaging ad hominem statements by the US administration which do a disservice to bilateral relations and will fail to resolve this trade dispute."

Today I introduced a Motion in the House of Commons calling for all parties in Parliament to stand together, united as one during this difficult moment with our US neighbours. Proud to see unanimous consent from all sides. #TrueNorthStrong 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/upVRNklAiW — Tracey Ramsey (@traceyram) June 11, 2018

"His destructive comments about our industries, workers and leaders will not help resolve the barriers we face in NAFTA," Ramsey said during the House's "question period" on Monday.

As noted by Canada's CBC News, Canadian politicians across party lines took issue with the Trump administration's comments.

Conservative leader Candice Bergen said, "We are all Canadians first."

And Dominic LeBlanc, the Fisheries Minister in Trudeau's Liberal government, expressed thanks for the unity from their political opposition.

"We will always stand with Canadian workers and thank our colleagues opposite for their support," LeBlanc said.