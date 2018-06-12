Canadian lawmakers stand against Trump's tariffs and Trudeau criticisms

Washington (CNN)Canada's House of Commons voted on Monday to send a symbolic message to the United States, standing against President Donald Trump's tariffs and the verbal attacks on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from administration officials.
The measure, introduced by a member of a party opposed to Trudeau, passed unanimously.
Trump's decision to impose tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum has drawn anger from Canada, which said it will put retaliatory measures into place. In his announcement following Trump's exit from the G7 summit in Canada on Saturday, Trudeau said Canada would "not be pushed around" and affirmed they would put the retaliatory measures in place.
Trump, responding aboard Air Force One, lashed out at Trudeau on Twitter, and the following morning his advisers Larry Kudlow and Peter Navarro ratcheted up the anti-Trudeau talk. Kudlow told CNN that Trudeau's statements amounted to a betrayal, and Navarro insinuated there would be "a special place in hell" for the Canadian leader.
Later the same day, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland called the tariffs "illegal and unjustified" and said Canada did not find "ad hominem attacks" productive, "particularly" among allies.
Navarro walked back his harshest comments towards Trudeau on Tuesday, saying, "In conveying that message, I used language that was inappropriate and basically lost the power of that message."
On Monday, Canadian legislator Tracey Ramsey introduced the symbolic measure saying the House of Commons "stands united in solidarity" on the Canadian retaliatory measures to the US and "rejects disparaging ad hominem statements by the US administration which do a disservice to bilateral relations and will fail to resolve this trade dispute."
"His destructive comments about our industries, workers and leaders will not help resolve the barriers we face in NAFTA," Ramsey said during the House's "question period" on Monday.
As noted by Canada's CBC News, Canadian politicians across party lines took issue with the Trump administration's comments.
Conservative leader Candice Bergen said, "We are all Canadians first."
And Dominic LeBlanc, the Fisheries Minister in Trudeau's Liberal government, expressed thanks for the unity from their political opposition.
"We will always stand with Canadian workers and thank our colleagues opposite for their support," LeBlanc said.